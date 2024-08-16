Katie Price sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend JJ Slater

Katie Price has sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend JJ Slater, as she was spotted wearing a diamond ring.



As per Mail Online, the former model was spotted showing off her huge diamond ring while visiting Turkey, where she had her sixth facelift in July.

Following the surgery, the 46-year-old model was caught having lunch with her boyfriend when she flashed a huge diamond ring.

However, a representative for Katie has confirmed that she is not engaged when contacted by the publication.

As per the publication, Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has three ex husbands - Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Moreover, she has five children: oldest son Harvey who is 22-years-old, whose dad is Dwight Yorke, and 19-year-old Junior, and 17-year-old Princess, with her first husband Peter.

She is also a mother to 10-year-old Jett, and 9-year-old Bunny, with ex-husband Kieran.