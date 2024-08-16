Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'

Post Malone just named a city as the apple of his eye!

The 29-year-old rapper had a conversation with Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen by Apple Music in which he discussed his upcoming and first country album, F-1 Trillion.

He added how the forthcoming project embraces the Nashville scene, which would be available for viewers to on August 16, 2024.

As he spoke to the 43-year-old host, Malone addressed how even though he was filming in an unfamiliar city, the Tennessee city was quite welcoming to him.

“It's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff,” the Rockstar singer stated, adding, “and for once I'm not sad anymore. I'm happy, very happy.”

Malone also confessed how he was able to slow down and take it easy ever since the making of his album, expressing how he was also able to make “a lot of lifelong friends.”

“L.A. is L.A. and working here, I've always felt very distracted and it's nice to go to Nashville and really just meet people who are the best at what they do and who are super kind and super talented,” Malone concluded.