Taylor Swift parents Andrea, Scott share special gifts at Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift had a great time during Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.



Andrea and Scott are beloved by Swifties almost as much as their superstar daughter Taylor.

The couple joined 92,000 fans to watch Taylor take the stage on the final leg of her Eras Tour.

In the videos shared on social media, Andrew can be seen dancing and waving her arms in the air as she enjoyed the show. Meanwhile, made the night even more special for fans by handing out custom guitar picks before joining Andrea in their VIP area.

During the concert, the Lover hitmaker made an emotional return to the London stage, telling the crowd, "We love you so much, London."

The night was made even more memorable when Taylor was joined by her best friend Ed Sheeran on stage surprising the audience with special performance.

The collaborators sang Everything Has Changed from Taylor’s Red album, followed by Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.