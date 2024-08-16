Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin dismiss breakup rumours: Report

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still together despite the breakup rumours.

According to PEOPLE magazine, a representative for Dakota has confirmed that the couple is still together.

Putting speculations about their breakup to rest, the representative stated, "They are happily together."

Rumours about their relationship surfaced on August 16, but the representative’s statement clarifies that Dakota, 34, and Chris, 47, are still a couple.

The two were seen together at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., where the Fifty Shades of Grey actress supported her partner Chris during Coldplay's headline performance.

At that time an insider commented on their relationship, sharing with the outlet, "They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on."

Dakota and Chris first sparked romance rumours in 2017 after the Monsters You Made singer's divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow.

Over the years, their relationship has grown more serious, with reports indicating that they got engaged years ago but have taken their time with wedding plans.