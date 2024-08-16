'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas

'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints are more royal dramas

Peter Morgan, the creator of the hit Netflix series The Crown, teases more stories about the British royal family.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan talked about revisiting the subject from a different angle in the future.

He said, "For the time being, I cannot imagine any circumstances in which I’d want to go further into the present, as it were, but at the same time, I don’t think I’m done with the subject."

"I might find some way of coming into it from a different way. If you go back in time, you always have that wonderful opportunity for metaphor. You can find a story in the past and tell that, and it [will] actually be a story about the present, but in camouflage," he continued.

The Crown, aired for six seasons ending in 2023, covered events up until the early 2000s, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship and Prince Harry’s controversial Nazi uniform scandal.

While Morgan has previously stated that he follows a "20-year rule" for writing about historical events, his recent comments suggest that he hasn’t entirely closed the door on future royal projects.