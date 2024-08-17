 
Geo News

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary

Priscilla Presley paid a tribute to Elvis Presley on his 47th death anniversary, that is on August 16, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary 

Priscilla Presley just remembered her late husband, Elvis Presley, on his death anniversary.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a short yet meaningful tribute to the Burning Love crooner.

Underneath a heartfelt video that marked 47 years since his demise after he passed away from a heart attack at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977, Priscilla wrote, “47 years and not a day goes by that I don’t think of you," along with a rose emoji.

Set to the instrumental tune of Always on My Mind, a rendition of which that was famously recorded by the singer himself in 1972, the video showed a young Elvis that eventually zoomed out.

At the ending seconds of the tribute, a black screen appeared that read the words: "Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977."

This loving tribute comes just three days after Priscilla remembered her late mother-in-law and Elvis’ mother, Gladys, who passed away on August 14, 1958.

"She meant the world to him. He shared so many stories about how protective she was… I never met Gladys but I felt I knew her through all his stories. -P."

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song
Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas video
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas