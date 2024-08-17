Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary 

August 17, 2024
Priscilla Presley just remembered her late husband, Elvis Presley, on his death anniversary.
On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a short yet meaningful tribute to the Burning Love crooner.
Underneath a heartfelt video that marked 47 years since his demise after he passed away from a heart attack at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977, Priscilla wrote, “47 years and not a day goes by that I don’t think of you," along with a rose emoji.
Set to the instrumental tune of Always on My Mind, a rendition of which that was famously recorded by the singer himself in 1972, the video showed a young Elvis that eventually zoomed out.
At the ending seconds of the tribute, a black screen appeared that read the words: "Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977."
This loving tribute comes just three days after Priscilla remembered her late mother-in-law and Elvis’ mother, Gladys, who passed away on August 14, 1958.
"She meant the world to him. He shared so many stories about how protective she was… I never met Gladys but I felt I knew her through all his stories. -P."