Ashley Tisdale battles weeks long illness in final stretch of pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale shared an update as she is going through the last trimester of her pregnancy.



The 39-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday and revealed that she has "been sick for three weeks".

The High School Musical star posted a photo of herself resting on a bed with a note, explaining her exhaustion after weeks-long illness.

Tisdale began with, "I'm exhausted. I'm ready to have this baby but not read I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organized, so don't come yet!”

It is pertinent to mention that Tisdale is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French.

She went on to say, "BUT I've been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection. My whole body hurts and I literally can't wait to get that baby out.”

“I think they make the last month this hard so your willing to throw yourself in to something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway," the actress added.

For those unversed, Tisdale is also a mom to a 3-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris.