King Charles honours Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge rift?

King Charles has apparently honoured his brother Prince Andrew amid their ongoing Royal Lodge rift, it has been claimed.



The fresh honour came as the monarch has given ultimatum to Prince Andrew to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge and move to the Frogmore Cottage.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, King Charles has invited Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father to Balmoral for summer holidays.

The outlet, citing royal sources, claimed Prince Andrew is set to join the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral this summer.

Andrew will be joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, and grandchildren on the Scottish estate next week.

The tipster claimed, "Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he's very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral.

"He's turned into a bit of a recluse, so the girls are hoping that some nice family time with the children will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell."