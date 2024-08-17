Becky Hill orders fan to 'get out' amid performance

Becky Hill stopped her performance and kicked out a fan creating disturbance during her headlining festival set on Friday.

According to Daily Mail’s the 30-year-old singer had been belting out tracks onstage at the Hardwick Festival in Sedgefield, County Durham when she spotted a disruptive fan in the crowd.

In this regard, the Wish You Well hit maker was proceeded to call for more security to help clear up the disturbance, as per the publication,

Moreover, while her band and back-up dancers were waiting behind her, Becky addressed the crowds and made her feelings clear, before ordering the troublemaker to “get out!"

In regards to that, the outlet reported that the frustrated singer began at length by admitting, “Listen, I don't know what happened to the UK, but I'm performing at festivals more and more and s**t like this is kicking off more so than ever before in my 12 years of being on stages!”

Furthermore, My Heart Goes singer stated, “This is not what life's about! We are here to dance and get away from our problems. Let's not bring them in the rave!”

As far as the songstress' fans are concerned, they cheered for her words and Hill pointed her finger at the culprit while declaring, “Get out!”

Additionally, the camera then panned to the crowd to show a number of security personnel hauling a blonde-haired person over the barriers before ushering them out of the festival.

Finally, when the disruptive person was gone, Becky continued, “Now Hardwick festival, should we have a party?”

It is pertinent to mention that this came comes after Gecko hit maker wowed in a topless shot on Instagram earlier this month.