Katy Perry's daughter lends her a hand during autograph signing

Katy Perry's showcased her daughter, Daisy Dove on social media who is also following her mother’s footsteps.



The American Music Award winner, who recently showed off her countless trophies, took to her TikTok account in order to share an adorable video of herself and her three-year-old daughter, Daisy, while signing autographs on Friday.

During a heartwarming mother-daughter bonding moment, Katy signed her name on Woman's World single cover art and passed it on to her little popstar to be to add her own scribbles.

It is worth mentioning that the Roar hit maker’s post came after she posted a selfie of herself on Instagram while wearing a top that said, “They don't build statues of critics.”

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, it seems that Katy donned the shirt to throw shade at some social media critics after her comeback single faltered in the charts, toping at 63 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, the sweet clip of the singer and her daughter signing autographs received over 13.2k likes and hundreds of comments from supportive fans on TikTok.

In regards to the caption, the Fireworks hitmaker wrote, “The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) maybe you'll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you.”

While fans rushed to comment section in order to show support to the singer and her little one by writing, “The scribbles are very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” and another user penned, “OMG I need one with a daisy scribble.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katy and her boyfriend, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, welcomed Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.