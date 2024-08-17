 
Ryan Reynolds' special message as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surpasses 'Joker'

'Deadpool & Wolverine' also became the 31st Disney-owned film to exceed $1 billion in global earnings

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the biggest achievement of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film, featuring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, surpassing Joker.

It has earned an impressive $1.086 billion globally after just 23 days of release.

Previously, Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, held the record with $1.078 billion.

On Friday, the IF actor shared his excitement about the milestone on Instagram Story, posting a message from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

In the message, Feige expressed gratitude to fans for their support and excitement over the film's success.

"Thanks for making Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie the biggest of all time," he writes.

Feige continues, "It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!"

He concludes with, "all those conversations were worth it!"

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine also became the 31st Disney-owned film to exceed $1 billion in global earnings.

It is also the 11th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach this financial landmark.

