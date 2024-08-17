Travis Kelce's dad Ed takes aim at Kanye West over Taylor Swift lyric

Travis Kelce's father Ed is showing support for his son's girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's father Ed isn’t holding back when it comes to Kanye West’s lyrics about Taylor Swift and his son.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Ye sings on his new album Vultures 2.

Ed Kelce first took to his Facebook page to criticize Ye’s lyrics on August 8, writing that the rapper is putting his “mental illness on full display.”

Now, he’s readdressing the lyrics. He wrote: “I feel the need to clarify that my comment on Kanye West was not so much a criticism as it was my thoughts on his mental health.”

He explained: “His behaviors and comments beyond Taylor indicate a paranoia and over-inflated sense of self worth. While it would be easy to attribute his actions to drug use, throughout history there's been no shortage of clean and sober people displaying the same traits.”

“This is a talented guy and hopefully he's getting help with these issues,” he added.

Taylor and Ye’s feud began 15 years ago when he interrupted her during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

He declared that the award for Best Video should’ve gone to Beyoncé instead.

Later, on his 2016 track, Famous, he rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**tch famous.”

The Love Story hitmaker then made it clear that she was offended by the lyric, after which Ye and his then wife Kim Kardashian released a video of a phone call between Taylor and him.

It appeared as if the Taylor Swift singer gave permission for him to include the lyrics in the song, but later, the full unedited video made its way to the internet and revealed that that wasn’t the case.