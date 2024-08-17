 
Taylor Swift hints at major surprise for fans amid Eras tour

Taylor Swift surprising entry during her London concert amid Eras tour leave Swifties guessing her next step

August 17, 2024

Taylor Swift’s fans have spotted a clue which seemingly hints that the pop star is planning a second concert film about her Eras tour.

During her London concert on Friday, fans of the singer, commonly known as Swifties, were left awestruck after she crawled out of a cleaning trolley at the Wembley Stadium.

Fans also noticed that Swift's entry was filmed, leading them to make speculations about another Eras tour documentary.

Soon after, Swift's fans took to X (formerly Twitter) sharing their deductions regarding the singer's entry. 

One fan wrote, "I’m so expectant it could potentially be a documentary about everything that happened during the tour and her life + re-recordings. I’d eat every single second up."

Another added, "Yes!!! This has to mean some sort of behind the scenes video! Documentary, ICDWABH video [SIC]?"

One effused, "We're getting the documentary omg," while another gushed, "The taylor’s version documentary omg."

"YES WE WANT A BACKSTAGE FILM. One of the exact scene is the cleaning cart one," another commented. "We need an Eras Tour documentary please."

One comment read, "Fans were also filmed outside the venue and were asked to sign an NDA (saw a tweet earlier)."

It is pertinent to mention that the Swift's Eras tour began in March 2023, and had 149 scheduled dates over 20 countries. 

The songstress’ Eras tour is the highest-profited tour in history, reported Daily Mail.

