Shocking update about Matthew Perry's tragic death 

August 18, 2024

The death of Matthew Perry sent shockwaves across the media industry however newly revealed information shed light on his case that ramped up the shock.

Authorities released the documents, which state the Friends star, on his fateful day, asked his assistant to "shoot him up with a big one" of apparently a ketamine injection.

The details after the press conference of the officials uncovered a “broad underground criminal network” in link with the U.S. actor's untimely death and illegal deals of the drug for him for over a month, according to THR.

Five persons meanwhile were charged with Matthew's death, and, his personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was especially under the scanner.

He “admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including multiple injections on Perry on the day he died," the U.S. attorney said.

Not to mention, he also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count of distributing the drug, which led to the death of the global star.

It is pertinent to mention here Matthew was under treatment for depression, and he was taking ketamine treatments from it.

