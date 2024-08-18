Photo: Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source

Sandra Bullock is reportedly so “burnt out” that she does not want to act anymore.

However, the acting sensation is passionate to pursue a career in film making, according to In Touch Weekly.

An insider also revealed, “Sandra will come back to Hollywood this year and determine, finally, what her next project will be, but it’s going to be on her terms and it isn’t going to come cheap.”

“She needs an extraordinary level of control to come back on a studio project, and the only question right now is who is willing to give her that level of power and money for the privilege of actually working with her?” the confidante also dished.

The source also mentioned, “After the wild and very profitable experience of producing and starring in The Lost City two years ago, Sandra finally has the taste back for picking and running her own films instead of leaving that to other filmmakers and directors, which she did a lot during the 2010’s to mixed results.”

“This worked like gangbusters on The Lost City and she’s being incredibly picky about what her follow-up project is going to be,” they remarked before starting a new topic.