Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of using their security concerns to "blackmail" the Royal Family amid their ongoing tour of Colombia.



According to Lady Colin Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘faux-royal’ Colombia tour proves that Harry's security concerns in the UK are just a means to “blackmail” the Royal family.

In a conversation with The Express, Campbell said the Sussexes are "seriously deranged" and accused them of seeking to establish an "alternate royal court" in the US to promote their own interests.

"It [the Sussexes's Colombia tour] shows their two-facedness,” the expert said. "He [Harry] said he can't bring his family to the UK due to his security, yet he managed to go to the most dangerous places in the world - Jamaica, Nigeria and now Colombia.”

"Why can't they visit Britain? Because he wants to blackmail his family,” Lady Colin made major claim regarding Harry and Meghan.

She continued: "I personally think Harry and Meghan are seriously deranged. [...] They want to establish an alternate royal court in the US and represent themselves internationally as representatives of a state.

"But they are not working royals and they don't represent any state, just themselves. Their attention is purely to promote their own goals, which are money, influence and censorship."