Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off matching gear with Patrick at NFL game

Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, were spotted in matching Chiefs T-shirts during the NFL preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Brittany, who is pregnant with their third child, took their two kids, Sterling and Bronze, to Arrowhead Stadium to support Patrick on August 17.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a photo of herself and Sterling, 3, both dressed in Chiefs gear.

"Twinning with my hubs and game days with my babies is always the best," she captioned the photo.

Brittany wore an oversized black, red, and yellow Chiefs T-shirt paired with black shorts.

Brittany Mahomes and her kids attended the NFL game to support Patrick

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback matched her outfit with the same T-shirt and red sneakers.

She shared a photo of Sterling holding a doll, saying, "The baby had a very busy day," and another picture of both of her kids on the field, captioning it with, "Just love them."

The mom-to-be also shared highlights from the game in a post with the caption, "Gamedays are here."

Brittany Mahomes shared glimpses from the game with her kids

The post earned praise from fans and followers who flooded the comments section.

One wrote, "Sterling holding her doll! Adorable!"

Another added, "Love the curls on both of your children!! Go Chiefs."

"Geez……. One gorgeous family!" read a third comment.