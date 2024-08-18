Photo: Inside Sandra Bullock’s 'crazy' lifer after major loss

Sandra Bullock is reportedly coping with the tragic death of her beloved partner Bryan Randall by spending more time with her family.

As per an insider close to the acting sensation, “Sandra has a crazy life that is really centered around being a mom to her kids completely outside of Hollywood,” per In Touch Weekly.

They also claimed, “Basically, Sandra isn’t going to star in a film unless she is the boss, and unless she gave the final approval on the script,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that following Bryan Randall’s tragic death in August 2023, Sandra admitted in a confessional that she needed a break from her work to spend valuable time with family and children.

At the time People Magazine reported that Sandra was doing fine after the sudden death of her partner of 8 years.

“She’s doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom," an insider told the publication.

The source also addressed, "Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love,"

"Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed,” the confidante also disclosed then.