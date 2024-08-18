 
Geo News

Inside Sandra Bullock's 'crazy' lifer after major loss

Sandra Bullock lost partner of 8 years Bryan Randall in August 2023

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Photo: Inside Sandra Bullock’s crazy lifer after major loss
Photo: Inside Sandra Bullock’s 'crazy' lifer after major loss

Sandra Bullock is reportedly coping with the tragic death of her beloved partner Bryan Randall by spending more time with her family.

As per an insider close to the acting sensation, “Sandra has a crazy life that is really centered around being a mom to her kids completely outside of Hollywood,” per In Touch Weekly

They also claimed, “Basically, Sandra isn’t going to star in a film unless she is the boss, and unless she gave the final approval on the script,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that following Bryan Randall’s tragic death in August 2023, Sandra admitted in a confessional that she needed a break from her work to spend valuable time with family and children.

At the time People Magazine reported that Sandra was doing fine after the sudden death of her partner of 8 years.

“She’s doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom," an insider told the publication.

The source also addressed, "Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love,"

"Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed,” the confidante also disclosed then.

Jelly Roll becomes center of attention for A-list celebrities
Jelly Roll becomes center of attention for A-list celebrities
Tommy Fury appears 'somber' in brief meeting with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury appears 'somber' in brief meeting with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Jonathan Bailey reveals how filming three big projects simultaneously affected him
Jonathan Bailey reveals how filming three big projects simultaneously affected him
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as ‘Freakier Friday' shooting nears end
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as ‘Freakier Friday' shooting nears end
Jennifer Lopez films herself partying hard on Ben Affleck's birthday night video
Jennifer Lopez films herself partying hard on Ben Affleck's birthday night
Travis Kelce shows support for Taylor Swift's dancer after he fell onstage video
Travis Kelce shows support for Taylor Swift's dancer after he fell onstage
Kate Middleton ignites Meghan Markle feud with major decision
Kate Middleton ignites Meghan Markle feud with major decision
Jon Bon Jovi details struggle with success before third album release
Jon Bon Jovi details struggle with success before third album release