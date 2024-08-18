Matthew Perry's doctor 'creeped out' patient in chilling encounter: Report

A former patient of Dr Plasencia, a doctor reportedly charged in the Matthew Perry death investigation, revealed a creepy encounter with him.



According to her, the doctor gave her "the creeps" when she was being treated by him.

Perry was found dead in his home in California last year in October. He was discovered lying in his hot tub at the age of 53.

An investigation into his death was ongoing, until this week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office attributed the actor's death to the acute effects of ketamine.

Reports also suggested that Dr Plasencia was one of the suspects named in the case. It was also alleged that the physician referred to Perry as a "m****" in one of his texts.

Now, after his arrest, one of his former patients and journalist Katy Forrester recalled meeting him during a medical emergency: "I'd seen Dr. Plasencia at an urgent care facility just last month - and he'd given me the creeps."

Writing in The Sun, the journalist revealed the doctor also greeted them at the clinic in place of a receptionist, saying: "It was honestly like a scene from a psychological thriller where the local barman is also the postman and the priest.”

She added, “It was odd but we just laughed it off at the time and Dr. P examined me before writing up a prescription for new antibiotics.”

She went on to say that while she joked and laughed with her partner during her visit, her doctor remained "emotionless", adding that none of their comments elicited any reaction.

Forrester added that he kept a "blank expression", leaving her feeling uncomfortable after she left, with her and her partner discussing how strange the encounter had been.

Perry's autopsy revealed the amount of ketamine found in his blood was same as used for general anesthesia administered during surgery.