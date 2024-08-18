 
George Clooney weighs in on the importance of focusing on life

George Clooney got candid about the time when her turned 60

August 18, 2024

Photo: George Clooney weighs in on the importance of focusing on life
George Clooney recently recalled the time when he turned 60 years old.

Recently, George Clooney sat down for a candid chat with GQ magazine to promote new movie, Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt.

During this chat, the acting sensation, who is currently 63-years-old asked his co-star, “It’s also, there’s an interesting thing that happens—you’re 60 now, right?” to which Brad replied, “Yep.”

In continuation, George reminisced about the time when he was the same age as Brad, “It makes me laugh.”

He went on to add, “When I turned 60, my wife and I had a nice dinner. We were talking and I said, ‘Look, I’m 60.’ Now I’m 63.”

“And I said, ‘So here’s the thing, I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang, do a lot of shit. Physically, I’m in pretty good shape still.’ I said, ‘But it doesn’t matter how many granola bars I eat. In 20 years, I’m 80. And that’s a different number,’” he declared.

“That’s a real number where your bones are brittle and your muscle mass is gone. So shit changes. So these next 20 years we have to really focus not just on work, although you’ve got to continue to work,” he noted and concluded by saying, “We also have to focus on life.”

