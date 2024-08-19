Princess Diana ‘disappointed' as William hasn't fixed UK crisis

Prince William admitted Princess Diana is not happy as tons of UK residents are still without home.



The Prince of Wales filmed a price for Comic Relief in 2023, where he spoke at length about homelessness in the UK and revealed his deceased mother is not happy with the state of Britons.

He said at the time: "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it

In 2022, William also hit the streets with Big Issue vendor Dave and wrote about the experience: "While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.”

He added: “I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. "