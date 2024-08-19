Meghan Markle cracks code as Colombia dubbed ‘surprising success'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s quasi-royal tour to Colombia has been branded a hit.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently come back from British, have successfully used the tour to establish their brand image.

Royal author Nathan Kay writes for Express.co.uk: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of Colombia has been a surprising success, and I'm not quite sure what to make of it.”

He added: “I’ll admit, I’ve been one of the first to criticise the Sussexes when they’ve stumbled. From their ill-fated Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey appearance to their endless sense of victimhood, I haven’t hesitated to call them out. But when they get something right, as they did with their Colombia trip, I’m also here to give credit where it’s due.”

He then praised the couple’s resilience: “Let’s face it, the couple has struggled to find their footing since stepping back as working royals in 2020. Their attempts to carve out a new public identity have often been met with scepticism, and not without reason.”



“However, this 'quasi-royal tour' of Colombia felt different. It was as if the Sussexes finally understood what it takes to leverage their global platform for good, rather than just for personal brand-building,” he noted.