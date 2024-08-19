Blake Lively under fire again after 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively was already facing flak from some fans, who claimed she was promoting more her hair care line, and hubby's MCU film during the It Ends With Us press tours. Between this, another controversy hit the actress.



This has to do with her previous comments, which were called transphobic slurs as they have resurfaced.

In a chat with ELLE in 2012, the 36-year-old said, "I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be ******** Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated."

Her comments seem to have not aimed to hurt the community's sentiments, however; the term, which she used, was often considered a slur to them.

Blake, meanwhile, in the past, dropped the word at another instance. “I feel like a ******** a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man," she told Allure in 2009.

"I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on … I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes.”