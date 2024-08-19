 
Brittany Mahomes on Bronze's role in Sterling & Patrick's bedtime routine

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child together

August 19, 2024

Brittany Mahomes has recently shared adorable family photos featuring her husband, Patrick Mahomes and their kids.

On Sunday, Brittany took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of Patrick reading to their kids: three-year-old Sterling and 20-month-old Bronze.

In the photo, Patrick, 28, is seen in a hoodie, holding Sterling and Bronze as he reads a book.

Brittany, who is expecting her third kid with Patrick, explained in the caption, "Sterlings job is to hold the flashlight so they can see the book."

She added, "Bronze started getting very mad he didn't get to participate in Sterling and Dads bedtime routine, so he now has been added and mom gets to watch this sweetness."

Before this sweet bedtime photo, the mom-to-be, 28, also shared a snapshot of Sterling hugging Bronze, with the caption, "Had a fam breakfast date this morning and could they get any cuter?"

However, she hilariously revealed in the next snapshot "Quickly turned into a choke hold."

Brittany and Patrick, who married in March 2022, have been sharing glimpses of their family life as the NFL season approaches.

