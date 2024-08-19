Suki Waterhouse expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

Suki Waterhouse has reflected on the opportunity of opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the Wembley Stadium in London on August 17.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actress and singer joked that her “nervous system will never be the same’ after Saturday night.

“The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my a** off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd,” penned Suki alongside a series of snaps and videos from the gig, including a photo of her and Taylor hugging backstage.

“Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist,” the 32-year-old continued.

“You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much,” Suki added of Taylor.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star concluded her post, “My nervous system will never be the same after last night."



