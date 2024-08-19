 
Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children

King Charles has a special place where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis can play for hours

August 19, 2024

Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children

King Charles has a special playhouse for his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Balmoral, the royal estate in Scotland.

This charming Wendy House, originally built in 1935 for Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, is a favorite spot for Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, according to Hello! magazine report.

The Wendy House features a wooden exterior with a rounded roof and a small turret.

In a recent BBC One documentary, Queen Camilla shared that kids rush to the playhouse, saying, "every child when they come here rush there and bounce about on the bridge for hours."

King Charles, who inherited the estate from the Queen Mother in 2002, has enhanced its gardens with sloping lawns, a vegetable garden, and a variety of flowers.

He said, "There was only one hedge at Birkhall to begin with, so I put in some more for structure – I love topiary, anyway."

"However, the eye should be led- you want to think: 'I wonder what’s around that corner?' Little follies are terribly important, too, as they give a focus to reach or sit in once you get there," King Charles added.

