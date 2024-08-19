Chappell Roan's debut album nears top spot on Billboard 200

Chappell Roan’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess continues to climb top on Billboard 200.



According to the Billboard, the singer’s debut album has been ranked on number two on the charts.

The Good Luck, Babe singer released her EP (Extended Play), School Nights, in 2017 under Atlanta Records.

Three years later, her Pink Pony Club track was released in 2020, which also reached the number 5 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Her debut album, which was released in September 2023, almost a year ago, includes songs such as HOT TO GO!, Femininomenon, and Red Wine Supernova.

Moreover, the singer is currently the '74th most listened to artist in the world' according to Spotify. She has nearly 40 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Chappell's debut album hitting number two on the Billboard charts comes few days after her performance at Outside Lands where she introduced The Subway, an unreleased song, which is speculated to be part of her upcoming album.