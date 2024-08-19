Katie Price fails to attend another court hearing

Katie Price has once again found herself in hot water after skipping her court hearing.

According to the Mirror, the model failed to attend the virtual hearing despite being served notice at her given addresses.

As a result of her absence, the court has ruled to suspend Price’s TikTok income as part of efforts to pay off the money she owes under her two bankruptcies.

It was revealed during the hearing that the former model made almost £95,000 on the social media platform between March and May of this year.

Judge Catherine Burton reportedly issued an order requiring Price to pay trustees 40 percent of those earnings.

The ruling comes just a few days after the model was arrested at Heathrow Airport for skipping her first bankruptcy court hearing related to her unpaid tax bill.

Price had been declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, according to the publication.

Price is still due to appear in court on August 27 and has previously been told by the judge that she must attend with "no ifs or buts”.