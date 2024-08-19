King Charles' former aide makes shocking revelation about Prince Harry, Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who said goodbye to the royal life in 2020 to plough their own furrow, had reportedly made the decision to relocate to California 12 months before the announcement.



Royal expert Anna Pasternak, speaking to "Meghan & Harry: The Rise & Fall," claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the step to protect their son, claiming Archie's birth in May 2019 kickstarted the Mexgit process.

"I think that started to sour things (lack of privacy after Archie's birth) and then of course it's easy to add the moniker that they're entitled, they're going to do it their way, they're difficult, they're not playing the royal game," she told the Channel 5 show.



The author went on explaining the real reason why the royal life didn't work out for the couple, adding: "I think there was definitely the sense that the pressure is building, cracks were starting to show and that there was a friction."

On the other hand, King Charles former butler Paul Burrell also claimed that Harry and Meghan were seemingly planning to quit the royal jobs since Archie's birth.

Burrell - who had a close relationship with William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana - said: "Why didn't they want to show the world their joy? They're retreating, they're pulling back. That's when I thought it was going wrong."



Harry and Meghan surprisingly announced their decision to step down as senior working royals in January 2020, just eight months after welcoming Archie into the world.