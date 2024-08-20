 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doomed as Royals count ‘three strikes'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ridiculed the Royal Family on various occasions

Web Desk
August 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their public humiliation of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who consecutively told their unfortunate experience with the Royal Family on Oprah, Netflix and Harry’s memoir ‘Spare,’ have disappointed close friends.

Speaking about Harry ahead of his 40th birthday, a former friend says: "I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."

Another added to the Times: "He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more."

A third told the publication: "Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution.The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

