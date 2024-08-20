Jennifer Lopez believes Ben Affleck facing 'midlife crisis'

Amid their marriage drama, Ben Affleck opted for a new look that was reportedly in the eyes of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, confirmed that he is facing a midlife crisis.



The get-up, which raised eyebrows, saw the Oscar winner sporting a shaved mohawk hairstyle, aviator sunglasses, and a heavy leather jacket.

These, sources say, are a telltale sign that J.Lo believes her estranged husband is going through a distressing period, which is also she believed to be somewhat responsible for destroying their relationship.

“One of her staff sent her the photos of Ben’s new look when they dropped and she was totally flabbergasted and initially felt a little sorry for him," the mole squealed.

"For her, it’s just proof he’s falling apart at the seams and that he’s clearly having major identity issues as well as a midlife crisis."



“In her view he looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now. It’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her," they spilled to Closer magazine.



"Ben’s not bothered if J-Lo or others want to judge him. He’s excited to have his life back and a fresh start ahead of him," the insider revealed suggesting the pair are on the brink of divorce.