 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez believes Ben Affleck facing 'midlife crisis'

Reports say Jennifer Lopez sees telltale signs that Ben Affleck is going through a midlife crisis

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez believes Ben Affleck facing midlife crisis
Jennifer Lopez believes Ben Affleck facing 'midlife crisis'

Amid their marriage drama, Ben Affleck opted for a new look that was reportedly in the eyes of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, confirmed that he is facing a midlife crisis.

The get-up, which raised eyebrows, saw the Oscar winner sporting a shaved mohawk hairstyle, aviator sunglasses, and a heavy leather jacket.

These, sources say, are a telltale sign that J.Lo believes her estranged husband is going through a distressing period, which is also she believed to be somewhat responsible for destroying their relationship.

“One of her staff sent her the photos of Ben’s new look when they dropped and she was totally flabbergasted and initially felt a little sorry for him," the mole squealed.

"For her, it’s just proof he’s falling apart at the seams and that he’s clearly having major identity issues as well as a midlife crisis."

“In her view he looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now. It’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her," they spilled to Closer magazine. 

"Ben’s not bothered if J-Lo or others want to judge him. He’s excited to have his life back and a fresh start ahead of him," the insider revealed suggesting the pair are on the brink of divorce.

Queen Elizabeth shocking comment on Doland Trump marriage laid bare video
Queen Elizabeth shocking comment on Doland Trump marriage laid bare
Halle Berry credits Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men
Halle Berry credits Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men
Machine Gun Kelly recalls heart-breaking sobriety journey
Machine Gun Kelly recalls heart-breaking sobriety journey
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal embrace 'hooking up' in early romance: Source
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal embrace 'hooking up' in early romance: Source
Shiloh Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name
Shiloh Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name
‘Hell raiser' Prince Harry is ‘new man' after Meghan Markle video
‘Hell raiser' Prince Harry is ‘new man' after Meghan Markle
Creators reflect on ‘Shogun' challenges: 'Nothing came easy'
Creators reflect on ‘Shogun' challenges: 'Nothing came easy'
Lizzo sticks to fitness vows amid sweat-breaking workout
Lizzo sticks to fitness vows amid sweat-breaking workout