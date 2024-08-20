 
Taylor Swift faces multiple errors during 'Eras Tour' performance in London

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in London features five new show at Wembley Stadium

August 20, 2024

Taylor Swift reportedly faced countless series of errors while performing Eras Tour show in London.

Swift, 34, performed last night at Wembley Arena as part of her Eras Tour shows in London.

As per Mirror, while performing at stage, she informed the crowd, “I think when it rains for more than like six minutes we can officially declare it a rain show!”

As the rain continue to pour, the singer also struggled with her piano, having to call over a member of the crew to help her fix a fault.

Despite the drizzle and the mishap, the Paper Rings hitmaker seemed to be in great spirits, so was the crowd.

The singer's London gig ended on a happy note as a couple got engaged during the show. The rings were exchanged in the VIP standing section of the stadium when the pop star performed her hit song, Love Story.

Speaking about the proposal, an onlooker told the publication, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” he added. Meanwhile, Swift praised the show’s attendees for being her "dream crowd.”

