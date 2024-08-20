Buckingham Palace drops new video with touching message as Harry returns

Buckingham Palace has issued King Charles III's emotional clip with a heartfelt message as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally reunited with their loves ones.

In the emotional video, shared by the royal family's social media accounts, the King can be seen viewing flowers and tributes paid to the three young girls who were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

The heart-wrenching post comes day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California after concluding their successful four-day Colombia trip.

The palace wrote alongside the video: "Remembering Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

"The King has been in Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed."

During the visit, The King held a private meeting with families and some of the children who were at the event when the attack happened last month.



Prince William and Harry's father also expressed his support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.