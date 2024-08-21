Prince Harry not handling ‘midlife crisis' well, spills expert

Prince Harry seemingly misses his old self as the Duke is set to reach a milestone.



The father-of-two, who is turning 40 this year, misses taking it easy in life, reveals an expert.

Royal author Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “As he prepares to turn 40 next month, no wonder many people are now asking: Is Prince Harry suffering a Transatlantic mid-life crisis?”

He added: “One close friend, who claims to still receive messages from Harry, has revealed the Prince, who used to be so happy-go-lucky, is missing Britain.”

“The pal told The Sunday Times: ‘He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates. He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.’”

The expert then concluded: “Certainly the boy who was the life and soul of the party is now a shadow of his former self.”