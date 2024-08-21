Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

The end has come after months of rumors, reports, and hints, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken their split to the public by officially confirming and throwing the internet into a frenzy.



As reported by TMZ, J.Lo filed for divorce from the Oscar winner on the second anniversary of their marriage in L.A. County Superior Court.

Interestingly, she mentioned the official separation date as April 26, meaning the pair had not been together for the last four months.

Lately, the duo's marriage has been on the rocks after reports say the distance between them has become too wide to fill.

They were called 'Bennifer' by the press after they were reunited two decades later however cracks within their union started to appear after the couple realized they were at odds at how much they wanted their relationship to be in public.

Reactions on the internet meanwhile ranged from shock to dry humour. "I will not have any Jennifer Lopez slander on my TL. I adore her and it’s unfortunate that she’s getting divorced, again. Please respect my feelings on this matter. Thank you," a person wrote on X.

Another added, "Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. In other news, Pope Francis denies claims he's Protestant, and a wild bear is spotted heading into the woods with a rolled-up newspaper under his arm."

"The Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck story coming out on their wedding anniversary, sorry but no one’s doing Leo sun like them," someone else noted.



