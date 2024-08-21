Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life

During a recent interview with Al Roker on Today, the 70-year-old media personality looked back on her ups and downs throughout her life as they celebrated Roker’s 70 birthday.

While reflecting the talk show revealed that she wished she had used a different strategy for a business decision.

The decision dates back to 2011, when her The Oprah Winfrey Show came to an end and she kickstarted her own network, the OWN channel, right away.

“I would not have taken on the responsibility of trying to build a network [OWN] while still ending the show. That is my one regret,” Winfrey told Roker.

She went on to say, “I should have handled all of that differently, I think. I should have completed one thing, taken a year to do nothing, and then decided what was the next thing for me to do.”

“I’d made a decision that it was time for the show to end, I don’t regret that. What I do regret is trying to do multiple things at the same time. I would have done the thing that I tell everybody else to do: ‘When you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Get still with yourself and do nothing.’ I would have given myself that time,” the media mogul added.