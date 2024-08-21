 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life

The media personality's regrettable decision came after the end of her talk show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life
Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life

Oprah Winfrey regretted taking one decision in her career

During a recent interview with Al Roker on Today, the 70-year-old media personality looked back on her ups and downs throughout her life as they celebrated Roker’s 70 birthday.

While reflecting the talk show revealed that she wished she had used a different strategy for a business decision.

The decision dates back to 2011, when her The Oprah Winfrey Show came to an end and she kickstarted her own network, the OWN channel, right away.

“I would not have taken on the responsibility of trying to build a network [OWN] while still ending the show. That is my one regret,” Winfrey told Roker.

She went on to say, “I should have handled all of that differently, I think. I should have completed one thing, taken a year to do nothing, and then decided what was the next thing for me to do.”

“I’d made a decision that it was time for the show to end, I don’t regret that. What I do regret is trying to do multiple things at the same time. I would have done the thing that I tell everybody else to do: ‘When you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Get still with yourself and do nothing.’ I would have given myself that time,” the media mogul added.

Meghan Markle ‘anxiety attack' as Harry watches face video
Meghan Markle ‘anxiety attack' as Harry watches face
Jessica Biel presses Justin Timberlake to change 'bad habits'
Jessica Biel presses Justin Timberlake to change 'bad habits'
Prince William ‘annoyed' as Meghan had ‘no right' to go to Colombia video
Prince William ‘annoyed' as Meghan had ‘no right' to go to Colombia
Jenna Ortega answers viral question about 'Wednesday' S2
Jenna Ortega answers viral question about 'Wednesday' S2
Oprah Winfrey embraces aging: ‘I am at peace'
Oprah Winfrey embraces aging: ‘I am at peace'
Royals asking ‘one question' as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tour Colombia video
Royals asking ‘one question' as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tour Colombia
'It Ends With Us' star speaks out against Blake Lively haters
'It Ends With Us' star speaks out against Blake Lively haters
Alicia Silverstone sparks concern after eating potentially poisonous berry
Alicia Silverstone sparks concern after eating potentially poisonous berry