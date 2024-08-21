 
Eva Mendes reveals one thing her daughters won't travel without

Mum-of-two Eva Mendes reveals one significant part of her carry to flights when on board with kids

August 21, 2024

Eva Mendes has questions about kids' new norms on flights.

The actress, 50, gave her over 6 million followers a glimpse of what it's like to travel with her two daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, on Tuesday when she was on board a flight.

"Sooooo I guess they're a significant part of my carry on now? Is this the new norm?” she wrote over a selfie of herself with her girls' stuffed toys.

Mendes offered a clearer look at the toys in her next story on Instagram, which read, “Btw, these are only 3 of the 6 that traveled with us. But at least I talked them down from 12.”

The Once Upon A Time In Mexico star also bared her makeup-free skin for the flight.

However, the mom-of-two did not post her girls even after they made their first public appearance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris along with the father Ryan Gosling, 43.

Mendes has been with Gosling since 2012 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. 

Their Olympics outing was also a rare sighting for their fans as the notoriously private couple have not made a public appearance together in over ten years. 

However, Mendes hinted at marriage to Gosling in late 2022 during her appearance on Australia's Today show as she casually referred to Gosling as her 'husband.'

"Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time," she said on the show at the time. 

