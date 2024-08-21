Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with new honour

Kate Middleton, who's out of the spotlight due to her cancer treatment, has seemingly dealt major blow to Meghan Markle with her new big honour.

The Princess of Wales, who's still not out of the wood following her chemotherapy, has won a new title for her style inspiration in a hit Netflix show.

The future Queen's reference in the hit show comes as her sister-in-law, Meghan is gearing up to executive produce a series for the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in deal with the streaming giant, are said to be in shock as Kate has been admired for her styling sense.

"Meghan, who's gearing up to executive produce a new cooking and lifestyle series for the streaming giant, would surely be surprised to know that the show on the network, with she and Harry are in lucrative deal, has admired the Princess," a Hollywood source has claimed.



"It seems as Kate has shattered Meghan's dream to wear the crown of the most stylish royal," the source added.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris, known for its outlandish wardrobe, was just released on Netflix, with the main character referring to Kate Middleton early on.



Emily, played by Lily Collins, and Mindy, played by Ashley Park, referred to the Princess of Wales in the first episode. When Mindy's boyfriend Nico gave her an outfit from JVMA, Emily described the look as "a little more Kate Middleton" than Mindy usually wears.

It is to mention here that Meghan's show is set to be released in 2025 as the former Suits star reportedly grapples with trademark issues.

