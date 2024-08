Blast at Indian pharma factory kills 15 and injures 40, says official

Police officials arrive as at least fifteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in an explosion on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state. — Reuters

HYDERABAD: At least 15 people were killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state, a district government official said.



"Death toll as of now is 15 and is likely to go up. Nearly 40 people have been injured. Rescue operations under way," District Superintendent of Police M Deepika told Reuters.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences' 40-acre manufacturing unit that was operational since 2019 in the state's Anakapalli district, according to district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

"The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals...it appears that there could have been a blast at the chemical reactor," Krishnan's office told Reuters, adding that the blast occurred during lunch time at the unit.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Last year, two people were killed and five others were injured in a similar fire accident that broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the Anakapalli district.