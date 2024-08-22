 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez posts encrypted message amid her divorce

The singer and Alex Rodriguez announced their split in 2021 after four years of relationship

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s ex fiance Alex Rodriguez posts encrypted message amid her divorce filing
Jennifer Lopez’s ex fiance Alex Rodriguez posts encrypted message amid her divorce filing

Alex Rodrigues shared an encrypted post shortly after Jennifer Lopez's recent move to end her marriage with Ben Affleck.

The retired athlete took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 20, and posted a throwback quote of his own about “decision” and “direction” which seemed to be pointing at Lopez's recent legal move.

Rodriguez reposted the quote to his Instagram Stories, hours after news broke that J.Lo filed for divorce from her estranged husband.

Jennifer Lopezs ex Alex Rodriguez posts encrypted message amid her divorce

The quote reads, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

Back in October 2022, the MLB star appeared in an interview with Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and reflected on his past relationship with the Marry Me star,

"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience, and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best," he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-couple announced their split in 2021, a few weeks before Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck.

Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan rock the 'Guts' tour show with duet video
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan rock the 'Guts' tour show with duet
Halle Berry gushes over 'gentleman' Pierce Brosnan
Halle Berry gushes over 'gentleman' Pierce Brosnan
Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
Fitness icon Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed by his brother Lenny
Fitness icon Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed by his brother Lenny
Emily in Paris wants to have a crossover with THIS hit '90s show
Emily in Paris wants to have a crossover with THIS hit '90s show
Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with new honour
Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with new honour
Jennifer Lopez's unusual divorce filing analyzed by experts
Jennifer Lopez's unusual divorce filing analyzed by experts
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy