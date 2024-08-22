Jennifer Lopez assumed Ben Affleck separation was 'temporary glitch'

Jennifer Lopez's faith in her marriage is being branded as 'delusion' in new reports after her long-delayed divorce filings.

An insider has claimed that the Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress, 55, felt 'humiliated' by Ben Affleck, 52, because she was hopeful they might eventually work things out.

"When they first separated, Jennifer was under the impression that it was a temporary glitch." the source told Radar Online.

Lopez finally filed for divorce on Tuesday without an attorney after months-long silent treatment from Affleck, who not only moved out of their marital home and put it on the market, but also snubbed Lopez on her 55th birthday among other occasions.

Despite their financial disagreements, the pair are aligned on one agreement—protecting the kids.

"Jen and Ben know they must protect the kids and keep them out of it." the source said of Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, and Affleck's kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with Jennifer Garner.

Lopez filed for divorce while Affleck was abroad with ex-wife Jennifer Garner to send off their daughter for college.

"Neither of them want to hurt or stress them out more than they already have been."



Their blended family bonded over several outings and trips before the couple split.

Another insider revealed to Page Six that 'everybody is ready to move on,' after the delayed divorce as Lopez listed the separation date as April 26, 2024.