‘Ya'll be so dumb': Pregnant Cardi B reacts to 'skin bleaching' claims

Cardi B has has reacted to online trolls, accusing the rapper of skin bleaching during pregnancy.



The 31-year-old rapper, who is expecting her third child, shut down trolls on her social media account.

The rapper shared a photo on X (formally known as Twitter) in which a friend can be seen grabbing her baby bump. In response, one follower asked, "Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?"

The Please Me rapper without hesitation, fired back at the accusation and said "Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! (sic)."

Moreover, she then talked about the symptoms that she's been experiencing in pregnancy and said that she is "slightly anemic", and this baby is sucking all the energy off her body to the point that she's pale, eyes sunken, and veins green."

She then urged her followers, "I can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super-fast and dizzy..PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOU'RE A******! (sic)."

The Up rapper announced her pregnancy on August 1, 2024, the same day she filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she shares two children.