 
Geo News

‘Ya'll be so dumb': Pregnant Cardi B reacts to 'skin bleaching' claims

Cardi B announced her pregnancy on August 1, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

‘Yall be so dumb: Pregnant Cardi B reacts to skin bleaching claims
‘Ya'll be so dumb': Pregnant Cardi B reacts to 'skin bleaching' claims

Cardi B has has reacted to online trolls, accusing the rapper of skin bleaching during pregnancy.

The 31-year-old rapper, who is expecting her third child, shut down trolls on her social media account.

The rapper shared a photo on X (formally known as Twitter) in which a friend can be seen grabbing her baby bump. In response, one follower asked, "Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?" 

The Please Me rapper without hesitation, fired back at the accusation and said "Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! (sic)."

‘Yall be so dumb: Pregnant Cardi B reacts to skin bleaching claims

Moreover, she then talked about the symptoms that she's been experiencing in pregnancy and said that she is "slightly anemic", and this baby is sucking all the energy off her body to the point that she's pale, eyes sunken, and veins green."

She then urged her followers, "I can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super-fast and dizzy..PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOU'RE A******! (sic)."  

The Up rapper announced her pregnancy on August 1, 2024, the same day she filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she shares two children.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo discuss friendship in new 'Wicked' teaser video
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo discuss friendship in new 'Wicked' teaser
Who will get what in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce settlement?
Who will get what in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce settlement?
Travis Scott appeals to drop 'trespassing charge' post Miami Marina arrest
Travis Scott appeals to drop 'trespassing charge' post Miami Marina arrest
Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert
Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert
Jennifer Lopez proves she still loves Ben Affleck with new move
Jennifer Lopez proves she still loves Ben Affleck with new move
Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman leaves band after more than 'a decade'
Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman leaves band after more than 'a decade'
Christina Applegate reveals health struggles due to lethal diagnosis
Christina Applegate reveals health struggles due to lethal diagnosis
Prince William takes major step to elevate Kate Middleton's mood
Prince William takes major step to elevate Kate Middleton's mood