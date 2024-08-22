 
Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes expresses he 'can't wait to marry' Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes got engaged to each other in December 2023

August 22, 2024

Jordan "Jutes" Lutes just gushed over his fiancée, Demi Lovato, on her 32nd birthday.

The Heart Attack singer, celebrated her birthday on August 20 while her fiancé, Jutes, posted a tribute to Lovato, via his official Instagram account, sharing a carousel of lovely images featuring the couple.

"Happy birthday to my whole world. You deserve nothing but happiness and love because that’s what you give to everyone you meet," the 32-year-old musician kicked off his heartfelt tribute.

Jutes continued, "For someone that has done so much in life already I’m always so inspired by how much you push yourself to learn new things and take on new roles…. You’re truly unstoppable and I’m so lucky I get to watch you grow from up close.”

"Nothing in this life would mean anything if I didn’t have you. Love you more than you could ever know my sweet cheese, my honey plum, my good time boiiii,” he further added.

The Quitter singer quipped, "Ps can’t wait to marry ur fine a**."

Demi Lovato, who got engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in December 2023, replied to the sweet birthday wish with an enthusiastic comment, writing, "Omg BABY!!!!! You’re the absolute sweetest!!!"

