Rapper Juvenile fumes as airline asks him to leave first class

Rapper Juvenile fumes live as airline asks him to leave first class

Rapper Juvenile is slamming an airline for asking him to move from first class while he was already seated.

Terius Gray, who goes by the stage name Juvenile, was onboard a flight from New Orleans to Dallas when the plane crew approached him about a sudden change in seating.

“Y’all hear this?” the rapper said as he took the matter to Instagram Live as the situation unfolded on Wednesday.

“Man, they trying to kick me off the plane. They trying to take me off of first class,” he added during the flight.

The rapper, 43, was joined by his wife, Shadonna Jones, who was sitting next to him.

“I’m his wife, so how can you downgrade him and I could still stay?” Jones could be heard calling out the crew as she was allowed to stay in the first class while her husband was expected to move to the coach.



Juveline didn't give up and confronted the crew for disrespecting him despite his celebrity status.

“You ain’t going to put me in no coach. This ain’t never happened to me in my life,” Juveline protested.

“I’m a celebrity,” he said. “There’s going to be repercussions for this because I’ma get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that.

“I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me, so I’m going to get off the plane. You ain’t going to disrespect me.”

Juvenile decided to deplane the flight — along with his wife — rather than switching seats.

“Out of all the people on the plane, y’all done picked a celebrity,” he said on his way out. F*** American Airlines. All the money I spent with you bitches," he said during the live transmission.

“They gon’ try to put me in coach, m***********? I ain’t never flew coach. I feel played.”

Juvenile added in his caption, “I feel played @americanair yall gonna bump me to coach after im already in my seat??”

Juvenile then chose from a dozen of airlines as he surfed the internet.

“Don’t worry Fort Worth I’m boarding another plane right now on a better airline THE SHOW MUST GO ON,” he concluded.

The airline has since released a formal apology for the inconvenience and distress.



“American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for Mr. Gray’s recent experience with us,” the spokesperson told Page Six.

“An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn’t notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with Mr. Gray personally to resolve the situation,” the statement read.