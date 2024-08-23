 
Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during 'Freakier Friday' shoot

Jamie Lee Curtis has stunned her fans while filming on 'Freakier Friday' set

Web Desk
August 23, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during Freakier Friday shoot
Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during 'Freakier Friday' shoot

Jamie Lee Curtis has stunned her fans on the filming set of movie Freakier Friday.

According to Mail Online, the 65-year-old actress performed her own stunts for the much-anticipated film.

In one of the filming scenes, Curtis could be seen jumping onto the car’s bonnet numerous times while performing a stunt in a hot pink dress.

Another action scene shows the actress “off to the side on set getting her long gray tresses primped and ready for another go at it”.

Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during Freakier Friday shoot

The news of her stunt moves comes days after her co-star, Lindsay Lohan announced that the shoot for the 2003 reboot coming to an end.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram earlier this week, and announced, “It's a wrap on FREAKIER FRIDAY.”

Curtis and Lohan marked the beginning of filming for the movie, which is a sequel of Freaky Friday, on June 24.

The duo will be reprising the role as mother-daughter for the 2003's Disney film after 21 years.

Apart from them, many of the stars from the original movie will reprise their roles including, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Rosalind Chao, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Christina Vidal.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released in 2025.

