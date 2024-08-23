Prince William’s fury with Prince Harry reaches boiling point

Prince William friend made a shocking claim about his reunion with Prince Harry, claiming that the feuding brother would meet for the last time at their father King Charles’ funeral.



According to the pal, the royal brothers' relationship has been "totally frozen" since Harry dropped his bombshell tell-all book, exposing private details about the royal family.

Speaking with Daily Beast, the insider said that William was left feeling "betrayed and hurt" after the Duke of Sussex decided to "sell out" their family for a lucrative payday.

As a result, the Prince of Wales has decided that he will not invite Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to his coronation and would meet him at Charles’ funeral.

“Things are totally frozen between the two of them. It is hard to overstate how utterly William feels betrayed and hurt on a very personal level,” they said.

“The two brothers were so close growing up that they would finish each other’s sentences. Amid all the trauma of their mum dying and their dad being quite distant, it was an amazing thing to witness.”

The insider continued: “Reading Harry’s book, I was really struck by how honest he was about the depth and the importance of his relationship with William when they were younger.”

“It makes his decision to basically sell out his entire family, but particularly William, for a bumper payday even more inexplicable.”

They went on to note that they are ‘100 percent’ sure that William will snub Harry on his coronation as he and Kate Middleton would never want “all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring.”

“I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh—at their father’s funeral,” they concluded.