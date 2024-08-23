Jennifer Lopez revealed what Ben Affleck was 'dealing with' in marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022

Jennifer Lopez relied on Ben Affleck's energy and her documentary showed what the actor was dealing with, per a body language expert.

Body language expert Judi James watched Jennifer’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The singer made a three-part documentary to bring her and Ben’s love story to life. However, just two months later, she filed for divorce and the duo are calling it quits.

Judi noted that The Mother star used her documentary to create a certain image of herself, saying, “This documentary appears to want to clear up any misguided illusions that being unfeasibly rich, talented, beautiful and successful plus married to the love of your life might be anything like the walk in the park it seems to us outsiders.”

“J-Lo’s words and her body language squeeze maximum drama out of her ‘truth’, with the overkill music soundtrack draining every last emotional drop,” she added.

Analyzing Ben's body language, she said, “Ben is shown in the role of supporter, coach and even mentor."

“While she leans against his ribs as though feeding off his energy, confidence and self-belief he stands tall with chest puffed in a gesture of alpha protector and kisses her on the head,” Judi explained.

“J. Lo seems to need that support and those kisses, too. Describing herself as "terrified", ‘stressed’, ‘broken’ and even ‘older’ we are shown glimpses of her in those various states to suggest what Ben is dealing with and helping,” Judi added.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which was the second wedding ceremony anniversary for the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.