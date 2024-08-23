Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift take romance to next level with major surprise

American pop superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star beau Travis Kelce have reportedly decided to take their romance to the next level.

Travis and Taylor will soon end speculations about their relationship with major announcement about their possible future move, a source, close to the couple, has claimed.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has reportedly decided to embrace motherhood amid her whirlwind romance with the American footballer as the European leg of the singing sensation's Eras Tour has officially come to an end.



The lovebirds are said to be serious to give a name to their relationship, with some media outlets, citing source, claiming the singer is keen to start a family with the athlete.

Meanwhile, Kelce is also said to be waiting for the right time to make an announcement about his future with Taylor, who's now two-month-long break before her next thriller in October.

A source has claimed that "Swift will return to the stage with a big ring on her finger for final shows."

"Kelce and Swift will make a big announcement soon before taking next year off to have a baby," the source added.

"She’s more focused on starting a family and is eager to have a baby as soon as her tour finishes," they added.

There are also speculations that Travis has bought an engagement ring for his sweetheart.

However, neither Travis nor Swift have confirmed the reports. It seems as the two enjoy to remain in news bout their strong bond.



The singing sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines for their romance, in the summer of last year.

Taylor and Travis' friends believe that their relationship is more than just a fling and they would get married soon.

