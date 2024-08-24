Lainey Wilson opens up about ‘pressure’ that comes with stardom

Lainey Wilson talked about the responsibility that comes with being a role model to young fans.



The 32-year-old country star spoke to People magazine about her recent project with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott and opened up about the pressure she feels that comes along with stardom.

"I feel like I can handle that pressure. I feel like at the end of the day, I still fear mama, daddy, and the Lord, and I try my best not to do things that would disappoint them,” Wilson said, adding, "The truth is, I'm human, so I'm going to disappoint people."

She went on to say, "But I know I have a lot of little people watching me, and watching what I wear, watching what I say.”

"It's important for me to make sure that I can lay my head down at night, and be proud of what I did or said,” the singer-songwriter added.

During the interview, she also gushed over her latest studio album Whirlwind, calling it a “badass record”.

"I think this record is going to be something that I talk about 50 years from now," she said of her fifth studio album.