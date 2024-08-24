Fans believe Meryl Streep, Martin Short are dating: 'Power couple'

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have once again sparked dating rumours.



Following their charming appearance on the red carpet at the Only Murders in the Building season four premiere, fans are convinced that the two are dating.

The event saw the two stars holding hands and sharing affectionate moments, leading fans to wonder if there might be something more between them.

On X (Former Twitter) fans expressed their excitement, saying that "it's like that romcom movie."

"So happy for both of them!" one user wrote.

Another added, "The most relevant power couple."

However, the third one hilariously wrote, "When you're older, holding hands doesn't imply any relationship outside of steadying each other so neither one of you fall and break a hip. But if they really are dating, AWESOME!"

Rumours of a romance between Streep and Short are not new as last year, similar speculations emerged after the duo seemed particularly close at the Golden Globes.

At that time, both actors denied any romantic involvement, with Short stating they were "just very close friends" and Streep’s representatives confirming the same.